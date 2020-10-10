XinFin Network (XDC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.80 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One XinFin Network token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $3.80 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.01223535 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,197,995,617 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XinFin Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

