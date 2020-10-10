Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.53 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 11,445,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

