Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Oct 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.70. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 29,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $555.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

