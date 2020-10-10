Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.74.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $218.95. 413,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 667.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

