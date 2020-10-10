Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $942.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

LVS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 7,820,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,020. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

