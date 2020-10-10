Zacks: Analysts Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Loop Industries also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

LOOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 90,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at $792,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

