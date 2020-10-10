Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 447,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,825. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.