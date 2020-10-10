Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tenneco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Tenneco by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Tenneco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 701,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

