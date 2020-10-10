Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $42.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $39.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $168.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $207.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.24 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

ESTE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 162,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

