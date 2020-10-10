Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report sales of $13.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $59.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $90.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 171,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.78 million, a P/E ratio of -649.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

