ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,111.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,111.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00611072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,991,090 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

