ZCore Trading Up 95.4% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 95.4% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $366,049.12 and approximately $2,791.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,795,162 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

