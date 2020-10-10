ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,164.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $43,164.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00249653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00091749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.01515271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00156020 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,163 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

