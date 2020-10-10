ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.