ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
