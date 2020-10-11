1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 722,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,132. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688 over the last three months. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

