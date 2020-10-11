1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.78 ($32.69).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €20.20 ($23.76). The stock had a trading volume of 482,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.