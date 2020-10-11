1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SRCE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,411. The company has a market capitalization of $847.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 1st Source by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

