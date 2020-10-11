3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

