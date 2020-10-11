4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of 4Licensing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. 4Licensing has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

