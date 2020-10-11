9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 1,863,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,763. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $14,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

