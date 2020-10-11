Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,566. Aduro Biotech has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

