Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) Hold Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

