Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.

ALXN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. 4,586,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,854,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

