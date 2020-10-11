Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.
ALXN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. 4,586,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,854,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
