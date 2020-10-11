Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMADY. ValuEngine raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of AMADY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. 18,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,562. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $285.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

