American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

AEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

