American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

AEL opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

