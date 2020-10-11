Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.
BUD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
