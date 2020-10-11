Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BUD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

