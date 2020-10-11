Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

