Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 760,480 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

