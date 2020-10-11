Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

