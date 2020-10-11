AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 1.027899 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

