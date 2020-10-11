B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Benchmark cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 57,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,517. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 61.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

