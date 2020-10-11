B. Riley Securities Begins Coverage on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 330,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,388. The firm has a market cap of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 89,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

