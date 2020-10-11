Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). 2,172,867 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

