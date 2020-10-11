Ball’s (BLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 171.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

