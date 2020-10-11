Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,505. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $188.19.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

