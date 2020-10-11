Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €174.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €149.80 ($176.24). 88,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -96.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.43 and a 200 day moving average of €107.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit