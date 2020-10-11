Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €174.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

ETR:SAE traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €149.80 ($176.24). 88,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -96.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.43 and a 200 day moving average of €107.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

