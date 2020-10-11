Barclays Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $246.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Barclays from $238.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.74.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

