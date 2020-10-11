Barclays Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.84.

GAP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 13,344,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,655,919. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

