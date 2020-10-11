Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.18 and its 200 day moving average is €49.00. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

