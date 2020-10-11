Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

FRA BAYN traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €46.73 ($54.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,510 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.16 and its 200 day moving average is €58.58. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

