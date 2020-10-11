Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €46.73 ($54.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.58. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit