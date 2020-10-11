Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €46.73 ($54.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.58. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

