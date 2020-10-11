BAYERISCHE MOTO/S’s (BMWYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Commerzbank raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

