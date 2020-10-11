Benchmark Raises Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $5.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 73,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,321. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.