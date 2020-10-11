Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:S92 traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €43.56 ($51.25). 126,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 189.04. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a one year high of €42.74 ($50.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.02.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.