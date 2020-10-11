Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.94.

Datadog stock traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.79. 10,875,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,544. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5,589.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $3,720,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,078,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,746,263 shares of company stock valued at $152,725,972 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,963,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

