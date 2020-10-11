Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Argus lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

New Relic stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 411,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.13. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $1,983,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,527 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

