Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

U stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,357. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

