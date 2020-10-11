Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global’s diversified business structure enables it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. The RPC Group buyout has been enhancing growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its cost-reduction actions and partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the pandemic-induced market downturn and weakness in the industrial markets are concerning. Rising costs and expenses might weigh on its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. The stock looks more leveraged than the industry.”

BERY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 977,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,258. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $541,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

