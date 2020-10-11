BidaskClub Downgrades Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 2,374,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,191. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 215,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

